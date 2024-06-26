Meghalaya govt to provide incentives to mobilise VDPs against drug menace: Paul

Shillong, June 26: Meghalaya Social Welfare Department will provide incentives to the traditional heads or Dorbar Shnong in order to mobilze the Village Defence Party (VDP) under their respective jurisdiction.

This decision is in line with the aim to eradicate drug menace from Meghalaya bay facilitating close coordination between the state government machinery and the Dorbar Shnongs.

Minister in-charge, Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh informed that the department was seeking suggestions and proposal from all Dorbar Shnongs on how to go ahead in strengthening the VDPs especially in East Khasi Hills is reeling under drug menace.

Lyngdoh also informed that there are 11 VDPs that are still very much active in Shillong city of East Khasi District and the process are on to mobilze and empower these VDPs to work along with the state government machinery in the fight against drug menace.

“By the end of this month, we will be able to collect all suggestions in writing and start reviving the VDPs not only in East Khasi Hills but in the entire Meghalaya” said Lyngdoh.

The minister informed that the social welfare department is exploring funding from the Government of India in order to incentivize the volunteers of the VDPs in Meghalaya.