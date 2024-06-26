Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Trump, Biden squabble over credit for Quad rebirth

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 26: So who “put together” or “re-established” the Quad? The Trump campaign on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden for claiming in a recent interview that he “put together” the Quad, an evolving multilateral group of nations comprising the United States, India, Australia, and Japan focussed on dealing with the aggressive rise of China.

 

“This is a classic example of Crooked Joe Biden taking credit for something he didn’t do. The reality is President Trump re-established the Quad in 2017 – a historic agreement that was lauded as breakthrough foreign policy,” the Trump campaign said in a document it released called “Biden Lies: Foreign Policy Edition”.

 

“Just one of the many historic foreign policy achievements that set the world on a path towards unprecedented peace – until Crooked Joe Biden screwed it all up.”

 

Trump and Biden face off on Thursday in an unprecedentedly early presidential debate and their campaigns are engaged in the run-up in a vitriolic exchange of words.

 

Biden is hoping to use the debate to reverse the negative narrative weighing down his poll numbers and Trump is seeking to insulate his chances from his legal troubles, which include a historic conviction of criminal charges for a former President.

 

The Quad was founded in the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami by the four countries – India, Japan, the US, and Australia – to pool their resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas, chiefly the Indo-Pacific. Over the next few years, the group came to be seen as a counter-force to China, which used its economic clout to prise away Australia. Canberra announced its pull-out in 2008, killing the group.

 

President Trump’s administration resurrected the group in 2017 with a meeting of the officials of the four nations on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Manila. And over the next two years, it was elevated it to the level of foreign ministers, who met for the first time as a group in 2019 on the margins of the UN General Assembly meetings. That was a breakthrough meeting for its time.

 

Biden, who won the US presidential election the next year and took office in January 2021, made the Quad an immediate priority and elevated it to the level of leaders in a virtual summit in March, just two months after being sworn in.

 

That was the first ever summit-level meeting of the Quad, in person or virtual. Biden followed it up with the first in-person summit of the group a few months later in September, when the leaders were in the US for the annual UN General Assembly meetings in New York City.

 

“We put together the Quad, which is India, Australia, the United States and Japan,” Biden said in an interview to Fareed Zakaria of CNN.

 

Biden did not put together the Quad. He elevated it to the level of leaders. That’s a fact.

 

Trump did re-establish the Quad. And that’s a fact as well. (IANS)

Previous article
UN official warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, West Bank
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody...
News Alert

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named Mumbai's Shivam Dube as a replacement for fellow middle-order...
MEGHALAYA

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 26: Job card holders as well as the headman of the village of Bhangarpar...
MEGHALAYA

Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills

Tura, June 26: The observation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday...

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

News Alert 0
Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named...

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 26: Job card holders as...
Load more

Popular news

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday...

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

News Alert 0
Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named...

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 26: Job card holders as...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img