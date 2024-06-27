Eminent doctors, academicians discuss on roadmap of healthcare and USTM’s role

Guwahati, June 27: Eminent doctors and academicians on Wednesday participated in the opening session of a two-day long Steering Committee Meeting on “Roadmap of Healthcare: Role of USTM” organised by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for its upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH).

The meeting was graced by Prof. Ved Prakash, Former Chairman, UGC, New Delhi, Prof. R.C. Deka, Former Director, AIIMS New Delhi, Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor USTM, Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice Chancellor, USTM, Prof. R.K. Sharma, Advisor USTM apart from others, according to a Press communique.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Ved Prakash highlighted the direction that higher education today is going around the world. He said, “Each learner has unique learning skills. To meet the swelling expectations of children of diverse backgrounds, there is a need for an interdisciplinary approach to education. Real-world problems can be solved only with such programs”.

He said that the most illustrious institutions in the world are the ones that created all domains of knowledge in the university. “We need leaders who can anticipate the changes in society and come up with innovative programs to serve the society. USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque is such a leader, and we need more visionary leaders like him”, he added.

Prof. R.C. Deka spoke on “Clinical Quality & Delivery of Care in Health Care Management”. He said, “Quality improvement is a tool to create a global standard. Quality improvement depends on six factors: 1. Safety of the patient, 2. Any intended care has to be effective, 3. Timely care, 4. Patient centred, 5. Efficiency, and 6. Equitable services. Dr Deka stated that sustainable technology like blood transfusion, organ transplantation, and imaging platform technology are a big boon for medical treatment.

In his address, Dr. Sarbeswar. Sahariah said that the upcoming medical college at USTM will have a super specialty hospital and brain drain from the region will be checked to a large extent. He too emphasized on interdisciplinary research approach in medical education. “All organs are interconnected, therefore, different Departments should work together”, he added.