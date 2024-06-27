Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Nifty hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex at record high

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, June 27: Indian frontline indices again touched an all-time high on Thursday as strong buying was seen in IT stocks. Sensex and Nifty made an all-time high of 79,240 and 24,036 respectively.

This is the first time that nifty crossed the 24,000 mark and Sensex exceeded the 79,000 level. At 12:55 p.m., Sensex was up 418 points or 0.53 per cent at 79,092, and Nifty was up 135 points or 0.53 per cent at 24,004.

Among the sectors, buying is seen in IT, oil and gas, and FMCG while, PSU bank, auto, pharma, and media are top laggards. According to the experts, “The market will remain bullish in the near-term despite the valuation concerns, and the ongoing momentum has the potential to take the Sensex to 80000 levels.”

“A healthy trend in the market is that now the up move is being led by fundamentally strong largecaps in sectors like banking and telecom,” they added. In Sensex pack, Ultratech cement, Wipro, JSW steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, TCS, and Kotak Mahindra are top gainers. However, L&amp;T, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance are top losers.

IANS

Previous article
Eminent doctors, academicians discuss on roadmap of healthcare and USTM’s role
Next article
PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the upcoming Union Budget will be an effective...
NATIONAL

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken...
NATIONAL

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday that it will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft...
NATIONAL

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court against the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img