J&K: American, Chinese arms and ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Doda

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 27: GoC Army’s Nagrota-based White Knights Corps, Lt General Navin Sachdeva, on Thursday, reviewed operational preparedness in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district and also saw the arms and ammunition recovered from three slain terrorists in Gandoh area on Wednesday.

 

He complimented the troops for their professional conduct of the operation and exhorted them to continue maintaining operational focus.

 

The arms and ammunition recovered from three slain terrorists during a joint operation by police, army and CRPF has exposed the army of Pakistan for supplying weapons purchased by them from the US and China to the terrorists.

 

Arms and ammunition recovered yesterday from slain terrorists include US-made M4 Carbine with Thermal Sight. STANAG Magazines (For 5.56 mm M4). Chinese TYPE 56-1 (AK-56) Assault Rifle, AK Magazines (7.62 mm) and Chinese TYPE 86 Hand Grenades.

 

In the past, the security forces recovered specially made US and Chinese armour-piercing bullets from the terrorists operating in J&K. (IANS)

