Friday, June 28, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Ajit Pawar set to present ‘please-all’ budget with Shinde guarantee in Maha Assembly today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 28: With an eye on the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, slated for September-October, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds finance and planning portfolios, is expected to present a ‘please all’ budget for 2024-25 at 2 p.m. on Friday.

 

In a bid to reach out to the women, youth, Muslims, Dalits and farmers, especially against the backdrop of dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election, Minister Pawar will make a slew of populist slogans.

 

Top ministers claim that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has a major say in the budget formulation with a resolve to lure the identified sections during the Assembly elections and thereby retain power in Maharashtra. The MahaYuti plans to approach the voters with a ‘Shinde guarantee’ on the lines of the Modi guarantee with the implementation of a slew of proposals in the budget.

 

Top government sources said the state government is expected to announce a ‘Ladli Bahana’ scheme on the lines of Madhya Pradesh with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 to eligible women, Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 monthly allowance to unemployed youth, waiver in fee to the girls pursuing engineering and medical education with the annual family income of Rs 8 lakh, financial assistance to government undertakings formed to help Maratha, OBC, Muslims and also special package for Dhangar community which is pressing for reservation from the Scheduled Tribes.

 

Furthermore, the government is likely to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 600 to 700 to Class 12 pass-outs and Rs 7,000 to 8,000 to those who have completed ITI courses and diploma courses. The monthly allowance in various categories is expected to benefit nearly 10 lakh youth in the 18-29 year age group. The government may consider another crop waiver scheme or propose hefty financial aid to the farmers who are in distress due to a dip in prices in various agricultural produce and the Centre’s switch on and switch off policies on onion, grapes, sugar and ethanol.

 

These proposals are a part of MahaYuti’s attempt to win over the Muslims, tribals, farmers, youth and Maratha and OBCs, especially against the backdrop of ongoing protests over the reservation.

 

Ajit Pawar has already presented the Rs 6,00,522 crore interim budget for 2024-25 in February.

 

Of the total budget, with revenue receipts to the tune of Rs 4,98,758 crore, the revenue expenditure was projected at Rs 5,08,492 crore, while the revenue deficit was Rs 16,112 crore and the fiscal deficit was Rs 99,288 crore. With Friday’s budget proposals, the government’s revenue deficit is expected to surge from the present level of 0.5 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) while fiscal deficit may touch 3 per cent or it may be above that limit of the GSDP from the present level of 2.8 per cent. (IANS)

Previous article
Delhi airport canopy collapse serious incident, DGCA will probe: Union Minister
Next article
13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included

Shillong, June 28: At least 13 people were killed, including eight women and two children, after a tempo...
Environment

Air pollution exposure during childhood may affect lung health later

Shillong, June 28: Early-life exposure to air pollution may have a direct effect on lung health later in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all geared up for the release of her debut comedy-drama...
Business

PM Gati Shakti scheme has scaled up India’s infra, spurred growth: Morgan Stanley

Shillong, June 28: Global investment bank and financial company Morgan Stanley has stated that the PM Gati Shakti...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 28: At least 13 people were killed,...

Air pollution exposure during childhood may affect lung health later

Environment 0
Shillong, June 28: Early-life exposure to air pollution may...

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all...
Load more

Popular news

13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 28: At least 13 people were killed,...

Air pollution exposure during childhood may affect lung health later

Environment 0
Shillong, June 28: Early-life exposure to air pollution may...

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img