Saturday, June 29, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Arghadeep Ghosh ranks 9th in HSSLC Science stream after reassessment

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, June 28: Vindicated by their decision to get reassessed the marks that were given to Arghadeep Ghosh, a student of Don Bosco College (HS Section) in Tura, saw his ranking go up to joint 9th in an announcement made by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE).

Speaking on behalf of the family, father Arindam Ghosh said that they were happy with the new notification as something was better than nothing.

“We were shocked when we found that Arghadeep did not get the marks that he believed he should have got in the HSSLC exams. He had always stood first in English in his college and was shocked when he only got 76,” said his father, who is also an assistant professor at Don Bosco College, on the need for reassessment.

Upon reassessment, Arghadeep’s marks were upgraded to 80 in English while his Computer Science marks went from 86 to 89. The additional 7 marks has pushed his overall percentage to beyond 90% (91.2%) and he is now a joint 9th  rank holder on the merit list.

MBoSE today notified the updated merit list with another 3 students also shooting up the rankings.

Arghadeep stated that he was looking at pursuing B-Tech in Computer Science and Engineering.

Previous article
Un-removed barricade, illegal sand mining pose threat to banks of Rongai River in Chibinang
Next article
Kamakhya Temple corridor work only after IIT-G clearance: CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Five killed in blast at Telangana factory, 10 injured

Hyderabad, June 28: At least five workers were killed and 10 others injured in a blast in a...
NATIONAL

New regulations to curb fraudulent SIM swap to come into force from July 1

New Delhi, June 28: The government on Friday said that new regulations to curb the practice of fraudulent...
NATIONAL

India slams ‘deeply biased’ US religious freedom report

New Delhi, June 28:  India on Friday slammed the US State Department’s International Religious Freedom report for 2023,...
NATIONAL

Govt sets up 24×7 war room at Delhi airport for ticket refund, addressing passengers’ woes

New Delhi, June 28: The Centre has set up a 24x7 war room to ensure full refunds for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Five killed in blast at Telangana factory, 10 injured

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 28: At least five workers were killed...

New regulations to curb fraudulent SIM swap to come into force from July 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28: The government on Friday said...

India slams ‘deeply biased’ US religious freedom report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28:  India on Friday slammed the...
Load more

Popular news

Five killed in blast at Telangana factory, 10 injured

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 28: At least five workers were killed...

New regulations to curb fraudulent SIM swap to come into force from July 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28: The government on Friday said...

India slams ‘deeply biased’ US religious freedom report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28:  India on Friday slammed the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img