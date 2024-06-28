Arghadeep Ghosh ranks 9th in HSSLC Science stream after reassessment

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, June 28: Vindicated by their decision to get reassessed the marks that were given to Arghadeep Ghosh, a student of Don Bosco College (HS Section) in Tura, saw his ranking go up to joint 9th in an announcement made by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE).

Speaking on behalf of the family, father Arindam Ghosh said that they were happy with the new notification as something was better than nothing.

“We were shocked when we found that Arghadeep did not get the marks that he believed he should have got in the HSSLC exams. He had always stood first in English in his college and was shocked when he only got 76,” said his father, who is also an assistant professor at Don Bosco College, on the need for reassessment.

Upon reassessment, Arghadeep’s marks were upgraded to 80 in English while his Computer Science marks went from 86 to 89. The additional 7 marks has pushed his overall percentage to beyond 90% (91.2%) and he is now a joint 9th rank holder on the merit list.

MBoSE today notified the updated merit list with another 3 students also shooting up the rankings.

Arghadeep stated that he was looking at pursuing B-Tech in Computer Science and Engineering.