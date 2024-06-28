Kamakhya Temple corridor work only after IIT-G clearance: CM

Guwahati, June 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated that work related to the proposed Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor would start only after due clearance from IIT-Guwahati (IIT-G).

Speaking to media persons after offering prayers at the historic temple atop Nilachal Hills here, the chief minister Sarma said, “It might take two to four months for IIT-G to give approval to the project, but we have not given any date and time to the institute for such clearance.”

According to reports, experts from IIT-G would scrutinise the blueprint and undertake the mandatory hydrological and geological studies to ensure feasibility of the proposed project.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Kamakhya corridor project in February this year, said that the project would increase ease of access and comfort for the devotees besides boosting visitor footfall.

Allaying apprehensions of certain sections regarding the any adverse effect on the structure of the historic site post construction of the corridor, Sarma expressed optimism that the project would be completed within two years.

“The term corridor referred to here is just widening and development of the road which will be covered for safe and easy access to the temple atop the hill. A few shops and houses that currently exist would have to be removed in the process and discussions about shifting the dwelling houses and shops to a site nearby are underway,” the chief minister clarified.

Earlier this month, the Assam government had informed the Gauhati High Court that the construction of the Kamakhya temple access corridor would not begin until clearance from IIT-G was received.

The state government’s clarification came in the wake of a writ petition submitted in the high court, challenging the proposed project and alleging potential ecological risks owing to large-scale demolition, excavation and reconstruction.