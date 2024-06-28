Behdeinkhlam preparations in full swing in Jowai

JOWAI, June 27: Preparations for the Behdeinkhlam festival 2024, organised by Sein Raij Jowai, are progressing smoothly in Jowai town. The leader of Sein Raij Jowai informed the press that everything is on track for the event.

The Sein Raij Jowai announced that many political leaders, including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, are expected to attend the festival. Dolloi of Jowai Elaka, Puramon Kynjing, extended an invitation to everyone to attend and witness the Behdeinkhlam festival of Sein Raij Jowai.

The festival is supported by various departments, including Arts and Culture, Tourism, Planning, NEC, and the District Administration, according to the President of SRJ.