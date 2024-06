By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 27: Kettlebell Champion Sandeep Sharma on Thursday met Chief Minister Sangma after his recent achievement of winning a bronze medal in the 80 kg weight category at the Kettlebell World Championships in Poland.

Sharma was accompanied by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Shakliar Wajri during the meeting with the CM.Chief Minister congratulated Sharma for his outstanding performance and posed for a photo with the accomplished athlete.