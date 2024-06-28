Friday, June 28, 2024
CME on good laboratory practices and infection control held at USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, June 28: The Microbiology Department of the PA Sangma International Hospital at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has successfully organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) workshop titled “Good Laboratory Practices and Infection Control in a Tertiary Care Hospital” here today at the Central Auditorium of the University. Apart from the distinguished speakers and the participants, the workshop was graced by Dr RC Deka, Former Director, AIIMS New Delhi; Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM and Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM.

The Chief Guest of the inaugural session was Dr Manasi Bhattacharjee, Dean Academics, Prof and Head, Department of Physiology AIIMS Guwahati. Dr Bhattacharjee highlighted the significance of good laboratory practice in healthcare. The inaugural session of the workshop was also addressed by Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice-Chancellor USTM; Prof. Dr Biraj Kumar Das, Principal, PIMC and Dr. Swaroop Baruah, MEU Coordinator, PIMC, according to a Press release.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. Debarati Saha, Dept of Microbiology PIMC said, “The objective of the CME is to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to ensure safety and quality standards in laboratory practices and prevent infections. The workshop aims to equip participants with knowledge of standard laboratory practices for quality and safety, skills to implement effective infection control protocols, and strategies to minimize risks and ensure patient well-being.”

The resource persons in the scientific sessions include Dr. (Prof) Lahari Saikia, Dept of Microbiology, GMCH who spoke on “Principles of Good Laboratory Practice”. The session chaired by Dr. Jogesh Sarma, Director Healthcare Education USTM. Dr. Moushumi Saikia, Consultant Biochemist and Quality Head, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati spoke on “Fundamentals of Quality Control” and her session was chaired by Dr. Rajeeb Kalita. Dr. (Prof) Muktanjalee Deka, Head of the Department of Oncopathology, State Cancer Institute, GMCH addressed “Quality and safety aspects in Histopathology Laboratory” and her session was chaired by Dr. Swaroop Kr. Baruah. Dr. Debarati Saha spoke on “Overview of Quality Control and Infection Control in Microbiology Laboratory” while Dr. Deepjyoti Kalita, Associate Prof Dept of Microbiology, AIIMS Guwahati spoke on “Establishment of BMW Management & Hospital Infection Control Program from Scratch: Challenges & Way Forward” and his session was chaired by Dr. Chitralekha Baruah. Dr Rashmisnata Barman, Associate Prof Department of Microbiology, BBCI, Guwahati made a presentation on “Sterilization in Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infection” and her session was chaired by Dr. Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent, PIMCH. Dr. Krishna Gogoi, Senior Consultant, SSDN Guwahati spoke on “Overview of Hospital Infection Control” and her session was chaired by Dr. Rajendra Kr. Baruah and Dr. Ashok Kr Das.

