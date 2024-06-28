Friday, June 28, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

PwDs’ federation submits multi-points charter of demands to govt

Shillong, June 28: The Federation of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) on Friday met Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma to submit a petition on the various pending demands.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA) president Starwin Kharjana said that they requested the government for increasing the Unemployment Allowance for the PwDs who have cleared the 10th Standard onwards, from Rs 1500/- to Rs 3000/- per month to help them meet the basic necessities of life, as per RPWD Act 2016 Chapter V, section 24 clause-3 (h).

He also said that the Persons with Disabilities in the state who have applied for the Chief Minister’s Social Assistance since January, 2023 through the office of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), have not been sanctioned the assistance till date.

Kharjana who is also a member of the Federation said they have appealed the government to consider the new applicants and also make the necessary sanction for them, as this is the only source of their income.

According to him, there are Persons with Disabilities who are working as muster roll in different Government Departments. Therefore, the Federation requests the Government to kindly regularize them as permanent worker under the Group-D category.

“As per the RPWD Act 2016 Chapter VI section 33 (clause i-iii) the Federation would like to request the Government to appoint one member in the MPSC and one each in all the DSCs to look after the job recruitment for Persons with Disabilities. The Federation further requests the Government to identify the posts for the Persons with Disabilities before sending the advertisements to the MPSC and DSCs,” he said.

