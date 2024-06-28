Heavy vehicles harming road in Ri-Bhoi village, says FKJGP

NONGPOH, June 27: Concern is running rife over the plying of heavy vehicles through the village road, especially with the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Sohkhwai Umdu Unit, pointing out that the activity is worsening the already dilapidated Sohkhwai-Umdu-20 Mer road in Ri-Bhoi.

The federation leaders allege that these heavy vehicles, which mostly transport illegal coal, charcoal, and timber beyond the prescribed limit of 9 tons, are usually coming from Mairang and other areas via the Umrit-Sohkhwai-Umdu road to reach National Highway 6 at 20 Mile, especially during the night time.

The plying of these heavy vehicles also violates the prohibitions imposed by the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, who had earlier restricted heavy traffic due to the deteriorating condition of the Lailad Bridge.

The federation leaders have called upon law enforcement agencies to take stringent measures to prevent the movement of heavy vehicles on this road and to punish violators under relevant sections of the law.