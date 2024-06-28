Friday, June 28, 2024
Technology

Telecom Act 2023 strengthens protections for citizen privacy: DoT

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 28: The New Telecom Act 2023, which partially came into effect on June 26, strengthens protections for citizen privacy while safeguarding telecom networks, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Friday.

 

The Act replaces the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act of 1933.

 

“#TelecomAct2023 strengthens protections for citizen privacy while safeguarding telecom networks,” DoT wrote on X.

 

“The new act borrows all provisions on interception &amp; suspension from the previous act and adds provision to impose limits on such extraordinary measures to enhance the privacy of citizens,” it added.

 

The new Telecommunications Act lays down standards for the manufacturing, import and sale of telecom equipment. It also lays down rules that safeguard telecom networks.

 

It designates critical telecom infrastructure and mandates security upgrades and also regulates telecom service and equipment in the interest of public safety, public emergencies including disaster management, etc.

 

The Act also maintains uniform provisions of possession and monitoring as in the previous Act, DoT mentioned.

 

Meanwhile, the DoT provided an update on the Uncovered Villages Project, which aims to enhance telecom connectivity in previously underserved areas.

 

To date, 288 such villages have been provided internet coverage across border areas of eight states.

 

The department had invested Rs 336.89 crore towards this project.

 

It had installed 266 towers towards this end, according to DoT’s X post. (IANS)

