Thales inks pact with Adani Defence to manufacture 70mm rockets in India

New Delhi, June 28: In a major fillip to the government’s local manufacturing push, Adani Defence & Aerospace – the defence arm of the Adani Group — has signed an agreement with the Thales Group to manufacture 70mm rockets in India.

Thales said that this partnership is not only significant for their commitment to India, “but it also allows us to strengthen our partner network worldwide”. “We congratulate the Adani Group on this partnership. Together, we seek to contribute to the further growth and success of India’s defence sector,” the Thales Group said in a post on X.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Adani Group in India. We look forward to collaborating on the manufacturing of Thales’ 70mm rockets in India,” said the Thales Group.

This partnership is a key milestone in our continued support of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision for India’s growing defence industry, the Thales Group added. Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, is a pioneer in the design, development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products. The company signed a significant agreement with EDGE Group – one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE – earlier this month.

The pact aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers.

IANS