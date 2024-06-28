Friday, June 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India is now world’s 3rd largest domestic aviation market, next to US & China

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 28: India has now become the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market after the U.S. and China, as airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have expanded their fleet size to cater to the surge in air passengers, according to data compiled by aviation analytics firm OAG.

The data show India’s domestic airline capacity doubled in the last 10 years from 7.9 million seats in April 2014 to 15.5 million in April 2024 to surpass Brazil and Indonesia and move up from the 5th position.

India has replaced Brazil, which now stands at the fourth place with 9.7 million airline seats followed by Indonesia in fifth rank with 9.2 million. India has also posted the highest annual average capacity growth rate of 6.9 per cent over the last decade among the top five countries, followed by China at 6.3 per cent and the US at 2.4 per cent. IndiGo and Air India, which together have more than 1,000 planes on order, account for 9 of 10 domestic seats in the country.

According to OAG, India’s transition to low-cost carriers (LCCs) has been the sharpest among the top five. In April 2024, LCCs accounted for 78.4 per cent of Indian domestic capacity, followed by Indonesia at 68.4 per cent, Brazil at 62.4 per cent, the US at 36.7 per cent, and China at 13.2 per cent.

IANS

Previous article
Waste bin material, says Bengal Governor’s office on CM’s comments
Next article
Thales inks pact with Adani Defence to manufacture 70mm rockets in India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CME on good laboratory practices and infection control held at USTM

  Guwahati, June 28: The Microbiology Department of the PA Sangma International Hospital at the University of Science and...
Environment

Geneva-based GI-TOC partners with Aaranyak to hold dialogue on nature crimes

Guwahati, June 28: Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) in coordination with local partner Aaranyak (www.aaranya.org)...
NATIONAL

Mobile tariff hike may result in Rs 20,000 cr additional operating profits for telcos: Experts

New Delhi, June 28:  The latest round of 15-20 per cent mobile tariff hikes for prepaid and postpaid...
NATIONAL

Bengal MLAs’ oath: Constitution gives Guv Bose final say

Kolkata, June 28: Even as uncertainty remains over the swearing-in of two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, legal experts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CME on good laboratory practices and infection control held at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, June 28: The Microbiology Department of the PA...

Geneva-based GI-TOC partners with Aaranyak to hold dialogue on nature crimes

Environment 0
Guwahati, June 28: Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised...

Mobile tariff hike may result in Rs 20,000 cr additional operating profits for telcos: Experts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28:  The latest round of 15-20...
Load more

Popular news

CME on good laboratory practices and infection control held at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, June 28: The Microbiology Department of the PA...

Geneva-based GI-TOC partners with Aaranyak to hold dialogue on nature crimes

Environment 0
Guwahati, June 28: Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised...

Mobile tariff hike may result in Rs 20,000 cr additional operating profits for telcos: Experts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28:  The latest round of 15-20...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img