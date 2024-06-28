Friday, June 28, 2024
‘Visually stunning spectacle’: Yash heaps praise on ‘Kalki 2898AD’ starring ‘darling’ Prabhas

Shillong, June 28: ‘Rocking Star’ Yash on Friday heaped praise on the magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, cheering for creating a visually stunning spectacle that paves the way for more creative storytelling.

 

Sharing a poster of the film on X, Yash wrote: “Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling. @nagashwin7 and @VyjayanthiFilms, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides.”

 

“Watching Darling #Prabhas, @SrBachchan sir, @ikamalhaasan sir, and @deepikapadukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together – it truly lights up the screen,” he added.

 

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, and Malvika Nair in key roles.

 

While Big B plays Ashwatthama in the movie, Prabhas is seen as Bhairava, Kamal as Supreme Yaskin, Deepika as SUM-80, a pregnant lab subject, and Disha as Roxie.

 

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hit the screens on June 27.

 

Yash, who made his debut in 2007 with ‘Jambada Hudugi’, has starred in Kannada films like ‘Moggina Manasu’, ‘Rocky’, ‘Kallara Santhe’, ‘Lucky’, ‘Googly’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’, ‘Raja Huli’, and ‘KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2’, among others.

 

He next has ‘Toxic’ in his kitty. (IANS)

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life
