Friday, June 28, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all geared up for the release of her debut comedy-drama film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, which aims to capture the various phases of a woman’s life.

 

“With ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, I aim to capture the various phases of a woman’s life, featuring characters who are 13, in their 20s, and in their late 30s to early 40s. The issues they face are small, not earth-shattering; they’re not saving the world but perhaps saving their own, which means everything to them,” said Tahira, who’s married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

She also said the goal is to make the audience fall in love with the characters and realise that they can have fascinating lives.

 

“By focusing on female protagonists and perspectives, viewers might discover a richer variety of cinema, and I love it when women do extraordinary things — it feels amazing,” she added.

 

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ with Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in key roles talks about the experiences of middle-class women with the same surname ‘Sharma’, and their lives.

 

The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on Friday. (IANS)

