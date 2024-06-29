Saturday, June 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Judicial system should be politically unbiased: Mamata Banerjee

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, June 29: The judicial system of the country should be politically unbiased, honest and pure, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. “We have 88 fast-track courts in West Bengal, out of which 55 are for women only. We have 99 human rights courts in the state.

My only plea is that the judicial system of the country should be totally unbiased, pure and honest. Secrecy should be maintained,” Banerjee said while addressing the Regional Conference of the National Judicial Academy here on Saturday morning. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, were also present on the occasion.

Claiming her to be a member of the legal fraternity by virtue of her degree in law, the Chief Minister said the judicial system to her is as sacred as temple, church, mosque and Gurdwara.

“I consider myself as a member of the legal fraternity. I am still a member of the bar association. I have personally appeared as a counsel in some cases,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, she claimed that the state government is always beside the judicial system and stressed the prime task of the judicial system is to protect the common people.

“If the judicial system does not protect common people, who will protect them? The common people believe that only the judicial system can relieve them of their problems. Justice Chandrachud has undoubtedly helped in improving the judicial system of the country. On its part, the state government has spent about Rs 1,000 crore to improve the system,” the Chief Minister said.

IANS

Previous article
Five soldiers killed during tank exercises in Ladakh
Next article
WhatsApp rolling out new feature to bring a communities tab to iPad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tribal Welfare Board case: SIT seizes Rs 10 cr, one more held

Bengaluru, June 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore Tribal Welfare Board case has recovered Rs...
NATIONAL

Sonia Gandhi sees election results as BJP’s failure, but public has given clear mandate: Nalin Kohli

New Delhi, June 29:  The BJP on Saturday reacted sharply to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's scathing critique...
NATIONAL

NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids across Gujarat and arrested five...
NATIONAL

Sanjay Jha appointed JD(U) working president, Nitish Kumar to remain party chief

New Delhi, June 29: The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tribal Welfare Board case: SIT seizes Rs 10 cr, one more held

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing...

Sonia Gandhi sees election results as BJP’s failure, but public has given clear mandate: Nalin Kohli

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29:  The BJP on Saturday reacted...

NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

Popular news

Tribal Welfare Board case: SIT seizes Rs 10 cr, one more held

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing...

Sonia Gandhi sees election results as BJP’s failure, but public has given clear mandate: Nalin Kohli

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29:  The BJP on Saturday reacted...

NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img