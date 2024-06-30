63-year-old ex-military man caught with heroin in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 29: A 63-year-old ex-military man was arrested by the police on Saturday at Happy Valley here for possessing six soap boxes of heroin weighing 69.41 grams.

The accused has been identified as Lhunkhojang Kuki, an Assam Regiment personnel, who retired in 2001.

Along with heroin, a mobile phone, a scooty with the registration number MN01Y8820, Rs 21,600 in cash and a driver’s licence were seized.

It is to be noted that Happy Valley and Madanrting areas are one of the hot beds of illegal drug peddling. Many arrests have also been made in the past in these areas.