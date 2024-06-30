Sunday, June 30, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Six days on, no trace of 16-yr-old who drowned in Wahumkhrah

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 29: Six days have passed with no trace of the 16-year-old boy who was swept away by a flash flood at Wahumkhrah. Despite the ongoing efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and State Rescue Team (SRT) personnel, the search has yet to yield results.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jyoti Wahlang, the Sector Officer of Nongmensong, is coordinating the operation. “We have been trying for the past six days, right from Ukaliar to Umiam, but we have not had any fruitful results,” Wahlang stated.
The search operations commence at 6 am and continue until 5 to 5:30 pm each day. Wahlang emphasised that the team is making every effort possible by thoroughly searching all areas along the river.
Divers from the fire service have also been deployed at Ukaliar to aid in the search. Additionally, the team has received support from the Seng Samla and Dorbar Shnongs of various localities along the Wahumkhrah.
The boy’s aunt, Sita Sharma, explained that he had gone swimming with two friends and was about to return when the flash flood struck and swept him away. She has appealed to anyone with information to contact them immediately at 9362170492/82578-13262.

Previous article
63-year-old ex-military man caught with heroin in city
Next article
HNLC reconsiders peace negotiations
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY FEATURE

The science behind splashdown

How NASA and SpaceX get spacecraft safely back on Earth For about 15 minutes on July 21, 1961, American...
SUNDAY FEATURE

Why do some planets have moons?

On Earth, you can look up at night and see the Moon shining bright from hundreds of thousands...
MEGHALAYA

HNLC reconsiders peace negotiations

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 29: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), previously having opted out of peace...
MEGHALAYA

63-year-old ex-military man caught with heroin in city

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 29: A 63-year-old ex-military man was arrested by the police on Saturday at Happy...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

The science behind splashdown

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
How NASA and SpaceX get spacecraft safely back on...

Why do some planets have moons?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
On Earth, you can look up at night and...

HNLC reconsiders peace negotiations

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 29: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National...
Load more

Popular news

The science behind splashdown

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
How NASA and SpaceX get spacecraft safely back on...

Why do some planets have moons?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
On Earth, you can look up at night and...

HNLC reconsiders peace negotiations

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 29: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img