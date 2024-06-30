Six days on, no trace of 16-yr-old who drowned in Wahumkhrah

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 29: Six days have passed with no trace of the 16-year-old boy who was swept away by a flash flood at Wahumkhrah. Despite the ongoing efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and State Rescue Team (SRT) personnel, the search has yet to yield results.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jyoti Wahlang, the Sector Officer of Nongmensong, is coordinating the operation. “We have been trying for the past six days, right from Ukaliar to Umiam, but we have not had any fruitful results,” Wahlang stated.

The search operations commence at 6 am and continue until 5 to 5:30 pm each day. Wahlang emphasised that the team is making every effort possible by thoroughly searching all areas along the river.

Divers from the fire service have also been deployed at Ukaliar to aid in the search. Additionally, the team has received support from the Seng Samla and Dorbar Shnongs of various localities along the Wahumkhrah.

The boy’s aunt, Sita Sharma, explained that he had gone swimming with two friends and was about to return when the flash flood struck and swept him away. She has appealed to anyone with information to contact them immediately at 9362170492/82578-13262.