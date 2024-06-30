Sunday, June 30, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Afghanistan exports goods worth 304 million USD in three-months

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 30: Afghanistan exported commercial goods valued at 304 million U.S. dollars from March 20 to June 20, said the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

 

“Afghanistan’s exports and imports during the first quarter of the Persian calendar year 1403 totalled approximately 2.577 billion U.S. dollars, with 304 million dollars in exports and 2.273 billion dollars in imports,” the ministry’s spokesperson Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad told local media outlet Ariana News on Saturday.

 

Afghanistan primarily exports goods to Pakistan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, India, Austria, Uzbekistan, and Russia, according to Jawad, reports Xinhua news agency.

 

The main exports included fresh and dried fruits such as pistachios, pine nuts, figs, pomegranates, grapes, raisins, melons, and watermelons. Other significant exports were carpets, handicrafts, and medicinal herbs. (IANS)

