Business

Indian equity markets surge nearly 14 pc in June quarter, leads in world top 10

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 30: Indian stock indices gave a stellar performance in the June quarter of FY 2024-25. During the April- June period, Indian stock market capitalisation increased by 13.8 per cent, the highest among the top 10 stock markets.

 

 

 

Currently, the Indian equity market is the fifth largest stock market in the world with a market capitalisation of $5 trillion.

 

Between April and June, the market valuation of US markets, the world’s largest stock market, increased by 2.75 per cent to $56 trillion.

 

The valuation of China’s equity market, the world’s second-largest stock market, has declined by 5.59 per cent between April and June. The capitalisation of the Chinese stock market has reduced to $8.6 trillion.

 

After India, the markets of Taiwan and Hong Kong surged by 11 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively between April and June. The market valuation of Taiwan and Hong Kong has increased to 2.49 trillion and 5.15 trillion respectively.

 

At the same time, the valuation of the United Kingdom’s stock market has increased by 3.3 per cent to $3.2 trillion.

 

Among the top 10 markets, Saudi Arabia’s stock market valuation has declined the most by 8.7 per cent to $2.67 trillion. After this, the valuation of the French stock market fell by 7.63 per cent to $3.18 trillion. At the same time, the valuation of Japan’s stock market has fallen by 6.24 per cent to $6.31 trillion.

 

The Indian stock market is witnessing a bullish trend from 2023 onwards. Last year, the valuation of India’s stock market increased by more than 25 per cent. In June, both Sensex and Nifty rallied by nearly 7 per cent. (IANS)

