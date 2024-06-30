Sunday, June 30, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Meta purged over 21 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Insta in India in May

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 30: Meta said that it took down over 15.6 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and more than 5.8 million pieces of objectionable content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in May.

 

 

 

In May, Facebook received 22,251 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 13,982 cases.

 

 

 

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

 

 

 

“Of the other 8,269 reports where specialised review was needed, we analysed content as per our policies and took action on 5,583 complaints in total. The remaining 2,686 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

 

 

 

On Instagram, the company received 14,373 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

 

 

 

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 7,300 cases,” it said.

 

 

 

Of the other 7,073 reports where the specialised review was needed, Meta analysed the content and took action on 4,172 complaints in total.

 

 

 

The remaining 2,901 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

 

 

 

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

 

 

 

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta. (IANS)

Previous article
SK Group to secure $58 billion for AI, chip investments by 2026
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi highlights Karthumbi umbrellas made by Kerala tribal women

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30:The tribal women in Kerala's Attapadi, who manufacture Karthumbi umbrellas, got the biggest boost when Prime...
NATIONAL

PM Modi bats for India team for Paris Olympics, says Cheers4Bharat

New Delhi, June 30 :With just 26 days left for the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended...
NATIONAL

Monsoon brings surge in dengue cases: Doctors advise caution, early detection

New Delhi, June 30  While the monsoon brought in relief from the sweltering heat, cases of dengue have...
NATIONAL

Lawyer kidnaps teen for drinking soda with his daughter in UP

Kanpur, June 30 : In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped and brutally tortured by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi highlights Karthumbi umbrellas made by Kerala tribal women

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 30:The tribal women in Kerala's Attapadi, who...

PM Modi bats for India team for Paris Olympics, says Cheers4Bharat

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30 :With just 26 days left...

Monsoon brings surge in dengue cases: Doctors advise caution, early detection

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30  While the monsoon brought in...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi highlights Karthumbi umbrellas made by Kerala tribal women

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 30:The tribal women in Kerala's Attapadi, who...

PM Modi bats for India team for Paris Olympics, says Cheers4Bharat

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30 :With just 26 days left...

Monsoon brings surge in dengue cases: Doctors advise caution, early detection

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30  While the monsoon brought in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img