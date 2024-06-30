Sunday, June 30, 2024
NATIONAL

Over 425 nurses and faculty members come together for state-level workshop

By: New Editor

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 29: More than 425 nurses and faculty members from across Meghalaya conglomerated for a two-day intensive workshop on OT Nursing, which was organised by the NEIGRIHMS’ Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) Cell.
During the inaugural programme of the workshop, Director in-charge, Dean & HOD Obstetric & Gynae, Prof. Dr. A. Santa Singh, He highlighted the critical role that nurses play in the often tense and fast-paced environment of the operating theatre.
“Nurses are vital members of a multidisciplinary team working with cutting-edge technology. Staying updated and making quick decisions are crucial in this setting. Proper shift handovers and meticulous instrument counts before and after surgery are essential to prevent errors,” he said.
A major highlight of the event was the launch of the ‘OT Nursing Procedure Manual’.
“This comprehensive manual, spearheaded by the CNE Cell under the supervision of Chief Nursing Officer R. Khonglah, is a collaborative effort by experienced OT nurses, infection control nurses, and the CNE Cell itself,” a statement in this regard said.
The workshop provided participants with in-depth knowledge of essential OT practices.
Interactive hands-on activities laid focus on nurses’ responsibility to create a safe, patient-centered surgical environment.

