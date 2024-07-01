Monday, July 1, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam govt doctors prohibited from private practice during duty hours

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, July 1: The Assam government has issued an order prohibiting government doctors from practicing in private hospitals, institutions and private nursing homes during duty hours.

The directive, issued by the medical education and research department of the state government, comes in the wake of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s instructions during his visit to the medical college and hospital in Barpeta last week.

A review meeting in this regard was also chaired by the chief minister during his visit.

Accordingly, the director of health services, Assam has been directed to instruct all private health institutions registered under the Clinical Establishment Act to ensure that no government doctor should practice in their establishment during duty hours.

“The joint director of health services, Assam may be instructed to carry out periodic inspections of private clinical establishments to ensure compliance with the provision,” the order issued by the department read.

“Onus of compliance of the provision shall lie on the private hospitals and nursing homes. In case of violations, appropriate action as per provisions of law should be taken against such establishments,” the order read.

“Monthly reports of such inspections carried out should be submitted to the government, along with recommendations for action to be taken, if any,” it further read.

 

