CBI arrests CGST assistant commissioner in bribery case

Guwahati, July 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant commissioner CGST, GST Commissionerate, Guwahati for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, an official statement issued on Monday said.

A case was registered by the apex investigation agency against the arrested accused, M Srinivasa Rao, assistant commissioner, CGST, GST commissionerate here on the basis of a complaint.

“It was alleged that the complainant was served demand and show-cause notices and that he was called a number of times to the CGST office by the accused. The complainant further alleged that he had carried out civil works for which all the due taxes were paid by him,” the statement said.

The complainant further alleged that on his visit to CGST office to enquire about the matter, the assistant commissioner demanded Rs two lakh as undue advantage for passing favourable orders. After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as bribe.

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. He was thereafter arrested by the investigation agency.

“Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused in Guwahati and Hyderabad. Investigation is underway,” the statement said.