Monday, July 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Indian Army on path of transformation, aspires to be Atmanirbhar: Gen Upendra Dwivedi

New Delhi, July 1: The Indian Army is on the path of transformation and aspires to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) as it is ready and capable of facing all current and future security challenges, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday, a day after he assumed charge.

General Dwivedi took over the charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Sunday from General Pande, who retired on June 30 after more than four decades of service to the nation.

The new Army Chief received a Guard of Honour at the South Block here and later in his address to the media, emphasised his commitment to evolving the Indian Army’s war-fighting strategies and ensuring the well-being of all ranks, Veer Naris (war widows), and veterans. He expressed immense pride and honour in leading the Indian Army, highlighting its legacy of valour and sacrifice.

“It is a moment of immense pride and honour for me to be assigned the responsibility to lead the Indian Army. The glorious traditions of the Indian Army are based on the legacy of valour and sacrifice of our soldiers. On this occasion, I pay solemn tributes to the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty,” he said.

General Dwivedi acknowledged the rapidly changing political landscape and technological advancements, noting the unique operational challenges faced by the Indian Army. He stressed the importance of continuously equipping soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and evolving war-fighting strategies.

“The Indian Army is on the path of transformation, and we aspire to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). To achieve this, we will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct maximum war system equipment that is manufactured in our country,” he stated.

General Dwivedi pledged to ensure the Indian Army’s readiness to operate across the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and other stakeholders. He highlighted the importance of securing India’s interests and contributing to nation-building towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“It will be my priority to ensure that the interests and welfare of all ranks and civilians of the Indian Army are looked after. My responsibilities to our veterans, Veer Naris, and their families are my sacred commitment, and I assure this extended family my full support. I am fully conscious of the responsibility assigned to me, and I ensure the country and fellow citizens that the Indian Army is fully capable and ready to face all current and future challenges,” he added.

General Upendra Dwivedi, an accomplished military leader, has served in the Armed Forces for 40 years. An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), he was commissioned into the Regiment of Jammu &amp; Kashmir Rifles in 1984.

IANS

