Portions of Rahul Gandhi’s controversial LS speech expunged

New Delhi, July 2: Parts of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the President’s Address on July 1 have been expunged. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus and others.

Rahul Gandhi’s maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha was marked by huge pandemonium and uproar on Monday. Starting his speech, the Congress MP waved a copy of the Constitution and also the photo of Lord Shiva while launching a broadside at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rahul Gandhi’s reference to Hindus drew strong protest from the BJP MPs and also a rare intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi stood up to interject the Congress MP and said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”

Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from the Congress MP for ‘linking’ the BJP with violence. The Home Minister also took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s analogy of ‘violent Hindus’ with the BJP and demanded that the Congress leader tender an apology. IANS