Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Slovakia didn’t take its loss to England so well

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GELSENKIRCHEN, July 1: Their captain was reduced to tears. Their coach clashed with an England player and took aim at the referee.
Slovakia didn’t take its heartbreaking exit from the European Championship so well on Sunday.
“We needed 30 seconds and could celebrate, but that’s soccer, I’m speechless,” Slovakia captain Milan Škriniar said after his team conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to England and then lost 2-1 after extra time.
The pain was etched over Škriniar’s face and it was easy to understand why.
Slovakia was so close to reaching the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time since becoming an independent state in 1993 and from taking down another huge soccer nation at Euro 2024 in the process, having already beaten Belgium in the group stage.
Slovakia’s Italian coach also had a pop at England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for time-wasting and the referee for “always coming to our bench and never going to (England’s) bench.”
Indeed, Calzona went on the field seemingly to remonstrate with the match officials when he was involved in a confrontation with England midfielder Declan Rice.
Some pushing ensued and Rice was seen shouting at Calzona.
“Rice was supposed to go to the referees and say goodbye and leave. I wanted to speak to the referees,” Calzona said.
Slovakia’s players can leave Germany with their heads held high.
“I told the players they did a great job, they were fantastic,” he said.
“We played on a par with all our opponents, played attacking football.
“Tonight we played against the team that many consider favourites to win the tournament. We were very close to making it, to qualifying for the quarterfinals and it disappeared with a few seconds to go.” (AP)

Previous article
Despite shaky group stage, Netherlands favourite against Romania in round of 16
Next article
Jude Bellingham’s stunner rescues England in 2-1 win over Slovakia
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey of House of the Dragon fame said she is...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess and now as parents, recently delighted fans with a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music excellence and star-studded performances, as Usher, Victoria Monet, and...
SPORTS

Spain rally to beat Georgia, face host Germany in QF

Cologne, July 1: Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey...

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess...

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music...
Load more

Popular news

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey...

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess...

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img