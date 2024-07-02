Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Jude Bellingham’s stunner rescues England in 2-1 win over Slovakia

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Gelsenkirchen, July 1: Jude Bellingham needed to produce something special to keep England at Euro 2024.
And he did.
England was seconds away from slumping to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the European Championship when trailing 1-0 to Slovakia deep into stoppage time in the round of 16 on Sunday.
But Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick in the fifth of six added minutes at Veltins Arena sent the game into extra time, and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win that keeps alive England’s hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.
“I think it was 30 or 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said.
“It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.” He’s had a few.
The midfielder, who turned 21 on Saturday, has just completed a stunning debut season at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and the Spanish title.
At such a young age, he is one of England’s most important players at Euro 2024 and delivered a moment of magic when all hope seemed lost.
“His world is different to pretty much every other 21-year-old in the world… what he can provide are these moments where he grabs things by the scruff of the neck and his character and his personality creates moments that can change in a big game,” England manager Gareth Southgate said.
England – one of the pre-tournament favourites and runner-up at the last Euros – trailed 1-0 to 45th-ranked Slovakia after Ivan Schranz’s 25th-minute goal.
With the clock running down, Bellingham’s time came.
Kyle Walker launched a long throw from the right. Marc Guehi leapt to flick the ball on.
Bellingham was in the box and had to readjust his body to execute a perfect overhead kick, sending the ball into the bottom corner to leave Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka stuck on his line as he watched it nestle into the back of the net.
Some England fans had already left the stadium. Those inside erupted.
“I had a funny feeling the game wasn’t dead and I know that sounds ridiculous. We were pushing and probing,” Southgate said.
Bellingham’s goal was England’s first shot on target in the match. It didn’t have to wait long for its second as Kane headed home to score his seventh goal in his last seven knockout games at major tournaments. It was also a record-extending 65th for his country.
England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals in Duesseldorf on Saturday.
But for so long it looked like being a humbling exit for Southgate’s team – bringing back memories of its elimination at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016.
“It’s knockout football and anything is possible,” Southgate said.
England had faced fierce criticism for its performances in the group stage and boos rang around the stadium in the first half as frustration grew among its fans following Schranz’s strike.
It needed to improve in the second half. Phil Foden had a goal ruled out by VAR, Kane headed wide from close range and Declan Rice hit the post in the 81st.
Slovakia had already produced a shock by beating No.3-ranked Belgium in the group stage and it looked like doing it again against the No. 5-ranked team in the world.
That was until Bellingham struck.
“They scored a goal from a player who is valued at 100 million euros. This was a team worth 1.5 billion (euros). You concede just half a metre and you will get punished,” Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona said. (AP)

Previous article
Slovakia didn’t take its loss to England so well
Next article
Spain rally to beat Georgia, face host Germany in QF
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey of House of the Dragon fame said she is...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess and now as parents, recently delighted fans with a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music excellence and star-studded performances, as Usher, Victoria Monet, and...
SPORTS

Spain rally to beat Georgia, face host Germany in QF

Cologne, July 1: Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey...

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess...

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music...
Load more

Popular news

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey...

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess...

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img