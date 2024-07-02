Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Spain rally to beat Georgia, face host Germany in QF

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Cologne, July 1: Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament’s most compelling underdog stories.
Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand’s own-goal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. Nico Williams and Dani OImo took the game out of Georgia’s reach with two more goals late in the game as heavy rain fell.
Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart.
The loss ends Georgia’s first ever major tournament campaign.
Despite the lopsided score, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had another standout game with nine saves to prevent a rout.
Spain had beaten Georgia 7-1 in qualifying last year, but this game was a close contest until the last 20 minutes and testament to Georgia’s rapid improvement under coach Willy Sagnol.
Playing its fourth game of Euro 2024, Spain had yet to concede a goal all tournament.
That soon changed when Otar Kakabadze surged down the right flank for Georgia and crossed low. Le Normand chested the ball past his own goalkeeper, with the defender apparently distracted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arriving behind him to meet the cross.
Spain took its time to get back into the game, but Rodri – back from a one-game suspension – levelled the score in the 39th with a low shot from just outside the box.
Georgia remained a threat on the counter, including with an audacious shot from the halfway line by Kvaratskhelia, but Spain midfielder Ruiz made it 2-1 in the 51st when he rose unmarked to meet a cross from the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.
Needing a goal, Georgia had to open up its compact defensive formation and conceded twice more as Williams scored in the 75th and substitute Olmo eight minutes later.
After the final whistle, Georgia’s players gathered in front of their fans for a slow-clap chant reminiscent of another European Championship underdog – Iceland – when it beat England in 2016. (AP)

Previous article
Jude Bellingham’s stunner rescues England in 2-1 win over Slovakia
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey of House of the Dragon fame said she is...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess and now as parents, recently delighted fans with a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music excellence and star-studded performances, as Usher, Victoria Monet, and...
SPORTS

Jude Bellingham’s stunner rescues England in 2-1 win over Slovakia

Gelsenkirchen, July 1: Jude Bellingham needed to produce something special to keep England at Euro 2024. And he did. England...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey...

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess...

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music...
Load more

Popular news

Emily Carey says ‘I am in love’ as Pride Month ends

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey...

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess...

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img