Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam floods: 31 Kaziranga National Park animals die

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 4: Thirty hog deer and an otter pup were reported to have died in flood-affected Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, even as 82 animals of the park have been rescued, a park official informed.

According to a report on the rescue and release of animals of the park on Thursday evening, altogether 73 hog deer were rescued of which 23 hog deer died owing to drowning amidst the rising water level, while seven hog deer died under care.

“Twenty-eight hog deer have been treated and released while 15 others are currently under treatment. Besides, two sambar deer and one Indian hare were treated and released into the wild,” the report shared by the park’s field director informed.

Among other affected animals under treatment at the park include one otter pup, one rhino calf, one jungle cat and two scops owls.

Meanwhile, several parts of Kaziranga National Park remain affected by the floodwaters with a total of 95 camps out of 233 camps at the park submerged (up to five feet water) as on Thursday evening.

The river water level at Pasighat, Dibrugarh and Dhansirimukh is below danger level while the water level at Numaligarh, Nimatighat and Tezpur is above danger level.

It may be mentioned that two waves of deluge have wreaked havoc in the state over the past month, and 46 flood-related deaths apart from one urban flood-related death have been reported in the state till Wednesday evening.

As many as 16.25 lakh people in 29 districts have been affected by the second wave of floods, prompting the state Cabinet on Wednesday to gear up monitoring of flood relief and rescue operations in the affected districts.

In Nagaon, a population of over 3.86 lakh has been affected while over 2.62 lakh people and 1.91 lakh people have been affected in Karimganj and Darrang respectively.

As far as infrastructure damaged by the floods, 40 embankments have been breached; 60 embankments have been affected, while as many as 922 roads and 52 bridges have been damaged by the deluge till Wednesday evening.

“To ensure proper supervision, I have requested Cabinet Ministers to be stationed in various districts for the next three days,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The chief minister will soon lead a team of ministers to take stock of the situation in flood-affected Barak Valley for three to four days.

More than 25,000 people are currently staying in 181 relief camps across 24 districts.

Rescue operations are being conducted by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, local administration, Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Previous article
HC disposes writ petition questioning KHADC’s action to form delimitation panel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

HC disposes writ petition questioning KHADC’s action to form delimitation panel

Shillong, July 4: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday disposed of the writ petition which had question...
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP decides to pull out of RDA: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, July 4: The HSPDP has decided to pull out of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA). The RDA consists...
News Alert

Assam Cong forms panchayat delimitation committee

Guwahati, June 4: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has formed a five-member panchayat delimitation committee to monitor...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Richa says she’s Ali Fazal fan club’s first member; calls him exceptional in ‘Mirzapur’

Shillong, July 4: Actress Richa Chadha has confessed that she is the first member of the fan club...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HC disposes writ petition questioning KHADC’s action to form delimitation panel

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 4: The High Court of Meghalaya on...

HSPDP decides to pull out of RDA: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 4: The HSPDP has decided to pull...

Assam Cong forms panchayat delimitation committee

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 4: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)...
Load more

Popular news

HC disposes writ petition questioning KHADC’s action to form delimitation panel

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 4: The High Court of Meghalaya on...

HSPDP decides to pull out of RDA: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 4: The HSPDP has decided to pull...

Assam Cong forms panchayat delimitation committee

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 4: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img