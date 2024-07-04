RPF teams nab 44 Bangladeshi nationals during a fortnight

Guwahati, July 4: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended 44 Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian agent at Agartala and New Alipurduar railway stations in different drives conducted during June 16 to 30, 2024, official sources said here on Thursday.

Moreover, RPF teams also rescued 29 minors and a woman from different stations over NF Railway during the fortnight, besides apprehending a human trafficker.

On June 30, an RPF and GRP (Government Railway Police) team of Agartala and an SIB (Special Intelligence Branch) team from Badarpur, jointly conducted a routine check at Agartala railway station.

“While checking, they detected 16 Bangladeshi nationals. On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they had entered India illegally. Later, all of them were apprehended and brought to RPF/Post/Agartala and handed over to the officer in-charge/Government Railway Police/ Agartala for further legal action,” a statement from NFR said.

In another incident on June 18, 2024, an RPF team from Dimapur conducted checks at Dimapur Railway station and rescued a minor girl along with a suspected human trafficker from Dimapur railway station.

Later, after ascertaining the address of the minor girl, the arrested trafficker along with the girl was handed over to the officer in-charge of Dhekiajuli police station for further legal action.

IANS