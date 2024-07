Shillong, July 4: The HSPDP has decided to pull out of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

The RDA consists of the UDP and the HSPDP and they had recently fielded a common candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

Confirming this, Cabinet Minister and UDP leader, Paul Lyngdoh said that the HSPDP has verbally communicated it to them and they will sit as a party to take their call on it.