Thursday, July 4, 2024
Assam Cong forms panchayat delimitation committee

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 4: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has formed a five-member panchayat delimitation committee to monitor the process of delimitation in the state.

Led by Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury as chairman, the panchayat delimitation committee also comprises Mina Teli, Padmabati Das (former zilla parishad member) and F.H. Laskar, (former secretary, panchayat and rural development) as members and former ACS officer Utpal Doley as convenor.

Constituted by Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, the panel will study the process of delimitation in detail, and take up queries and clarifications with appropriate authority of the government.

“The committee will keep a sharp sight on the procedure, rules and modalities whether the delimitation exercise is being carried out properly or not,” an order issued by Assam PCC read.

The panchayat delimitation committee will further advise the Assam PCC on a regular basis on the conduct of the delimitation process in the state.

Out on bail, Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM
HSPDP decides to pull out of RDA: Paul Lyngdoh
