Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Out on bail, Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 4: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

 

Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan administered Hemant Soren the oath of office and secrecy at the ceremony attended by outgoing Chief Minister Champai Soren, Congress’s Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and top leaders of the INDIA bloc’s Jharkhand unit.

 

The rest of the Cabinet ministers will be administered oath on Sunday.

 

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. On June 28, Soren was granted bail, and on the seventh day, he took the oath as the Chief Miinister.

 

When Soren went to the Raj Bhavan to resign before his arrest, Champai Soren, who accompanied the JMM leader, staked a claim to form the government and took over as the Chief Minister on February 2.

 

This is the third time that Soren is taking oath as the Chief Minister after December 29, 2019, and July 13, 2013.

 

Two hours before taking oath, Soren shared a file photo on X in which he could be seen submitting his resignation to the Governor. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Har anyaay ko pata hai ki ek din use nyay parast karega (Justice will prevail over injustice). Jai Jharkhand.”

 

On Wednesday, Champai Soren submitted his resignation to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, barely five months after taking oath, following which Soren handed over a Letter of Support to the Governor, staking claim to form the new government. (IANS)

Previous article
Govt slashes licence fee for women entrepreneurs, MSMEs in petroleum and explosives ventures
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Richa says she’s Ali Fazal fan club’s first member; calls him exceptional in ‘Mirzapur’

Shillong, July 4: Actress Richa Chadha has confessed that she is the first member of the fan club...
Business

Zomato relaunches ‘Intercity Legends’ service with minimum order value of Rs 5K

Shillong, July 4: Online food delivery platform Zomato has relaunched its 'Intercity Legends' service with a minimum order...
Business

Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers

Shillong, July 4: In another bid to instill investors’ confidence in the stock markets, the Securities and Exchange...
News Alert

Govt slashes licence fee for women entrepreneurs, MSMEs in petroleum and explosives ventures

Shillong, July 4: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced 80 per cent concession for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Richa says she’s Ali Fazal fan club’s first member; calls him exceptional in ‘Mirzapur’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 4: Actress Richa Chadha has confessed that...

Zomato relaunches ‘Intercity Legends’ service with minimum order value of Rs 5K

Business 0
Shillong, July 4: Online food delivery platform Zomato has...

Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers

Business 0
Shillong, July 4: In another bid to instill investors’...
Load more

Popular news

Richa says she’s Ali Fazal fan club’s first member; calls him exceptional in ‘Mirzapur’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 4: Actress Richa Chadha has confessed that...

Zomato relaunches ‘Intercity Legends’ service with minimum order value of Rs 5K

Business 0
Shillong, July 4: Online food delivery platform Zomato has...

Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers

Business 0
Shillong, July 4: In another bid to instill investors’...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img