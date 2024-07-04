Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with Shishu Sarothi, a rights-based non-profit organisation in Assam, has informed that applications for the Indus Towers Scholarship Program for the 2024-25 session are now open.

According to a statement here, the scholarship programme aims to support students with disabilities across Northeastern states.

Launched in 2016 under Indus Towers’ CSR initiative ‘Saksham’, the scholarship programme promotes the inclusion of persons with disabilities in education and the professional mainstream.

Since its inception, the programme has helped over 800 students from Northeast India overcome financial barriers and pursue academic, professional, vocational, and skill-building education, including coaching for employment-oriented competitive exams, at recognised institutions nationwide.

The programme will provide financial support to 70 students from Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram to pursue certificate and diploma courses in various fields, including Administrative, Accounting & Office Skills, Beauty & Cosmetology, Hospitality and Tourism, Tailoring & Weaving, Electrical Mechanical, Agriculture & Farming, Computer & Digital Skills, Music & Fine Arts, Cooking & Baking, Retail & Sales, and Sports.

Interested candidates have been asked to visit www.ssscholarship.org or contact 7086268549.