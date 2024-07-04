Thursday, July 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma two days after the latter cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the possible relocation of the hoolock gibbons from the region.
Amid the hullaballoo, the chief minister, while taking to X on Monday, had said that no decision was taken to relocate hoolock gibbons from the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre in Garo Hills to the upcoming state zoo at Umtrew, Ri-Bhoi.
Elated over the announcement, the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Huro Programme, and International Union for Conservation of Nature on Wednesday expressed their gratitude to the chief minister.
In a joint statement, the groups said, “The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), the HURO Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, and the people of Garo Hills for their unwavering support and dedication in ensuring the well-being of the rescued Western Hoolock Gibbons currently under rehabilitation at the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre.”
“The commitment demonstrated by the Chief Minister and the community has been instrumental in securing the future of these endangered primates. This collective effort underscores the importance of wildlife conservation and the critical role that local and governmental support play in the success of such initiatives,” they added.
The groups also informed that they were eager to intensify their efforts to upgrade the current facilities at the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre.
“Our goal is to enhance the quality of care and rehabilitation for the gibbons by incorporating the latest advancements in wildlife management and rehabilitation techniques. We are committed to bringing in top-tier expertise and resources to further our mission of conserving this precious species,” the statement read.

