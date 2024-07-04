Thursday, July 4, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth urges people to exercise caution after fan alleges scam by actor’s fanpage

By: Agencies

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday reacted to news that his fan had allegedly been scammed of Rs 50 lakh, stating that neither he nor his family or team supports this, as he urged people to exercise caution when dealing with such matters.
According to media reports, a US-based fan of Sidharth named Minoo Vasudevan claimed on social media that a fanpage of the actor, which is run by Aliza and Husna Parveen, allegedly duped her of Rs 50 lakh.
Minoo accused the admins- Aliza and Husna of creating fabricated stories about the Student of the Year actor, and how his life is in danger because of his wife and actress Kiara Advani.
She also claimed that Aliza told her that Kiara forced Sidharth to marry her by threatening to kill his family, besides doing black magic on him.
The fan also shared how she paid charges to get the inside information about the actor, claiming that the total loss was to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.
Reacting to the claims, Sidharth took to social media and posted a note, which read: “It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money.”
“I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information.
My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug,” added the actor. In the caption, Sidharth wrote: “To all my fans.” (IANS)

