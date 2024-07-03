Wednesday, July 3, 2024
‘No more comments’: Luv Sinha deletes X post on not attending sister Sonakshi’s wedding

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 3: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha, who recently shared the reason behind not attending his sister’s wedding in Mumbai on social media, has now deleted the said post.

 

Luv Sinha, who was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, earlier took to X to state that he didn’t approve of his sister’s marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Sharing a news article with his post, the actor wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me, my family will always come first.”

 

However, now the actor has deleted the post in question and issued another statement saying that the words in his second tweet were wrongly attributed to him.

 

He wrote, “The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement, and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further”.

 

Sonakshi and Zaheer exchanged wedding vows on June 23 in Mumbai under the Special Marriage Act of the Indian Constitution. While the celebrations of the newly-wed couple were attended by the bigwigs from the film fraternity, her twin brothers Luv and Kush were absent from the festivities. (IANS)

Previous article
How social media has been a game-changer for actress Shivangi Verma
