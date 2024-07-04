Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

ZSI researchers discover new species of horned frog in Arunachal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 3: A team of researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Shillong, in collaboration with their colleagues from ZSI, Pune, and ZSI, Itanagar, has discovered a new species of horned frog from the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh.
Named Xenophrys apatani, the discovery marks a significant addition to India’s herpeto-faunal diversity.
According to a statement here, the team of researchers involved was Bhaskar Saikia and Bikramjit Sinha of the ZSI, Shillong, KP Dinesh and A Shabnam of ZSI, Pune, and Ilona Jacinta Kharkongor of ZSI, Itanagar.
“This finding overturns an earlier erroneous report of the Maoson horned frog (Xenophrys maosonensis) in India reported by researchers of ZSI, Shillong, in 2019. The revised conclusion regarding the identity of the species was done after further analysis revealed substantial genetic disparities between the Indian specimen and Xenophrys maosonensis from Vietnam and China, prompting a re-evaluation,” the statement said.
“This discovery of Xenophrys apatani underscores India’s rich biodiversity and highlights the importance of rigorous taxonomic studies in understanding our natural heritage. The new frog species is named after the Apatani tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, which predominantly reside in the Lower Subansiri Valley of Arunachal Pradesh (where Tale WLS is located) and in recognition of their ingenuity in conservation of wild flora and fauna,” it added.
The researchers have also provided insights into the biogeographic distribution of Xenophrys species in India, which are distributed along the Eastern Himalayas and Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspots of the country.

Previous article
Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma two days...
MEGHALAYA

Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with Shishu Sarothi, a rights-based non-profit organisation in Assam, has...
EDITORIAL

Shillong MP hits the ground running

It is rare for a newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Meghalaya to take up the burning...
MEGHALAYA

Behdienkhlam Festival culminates on colourful note

JOWAI, July 3: Curtain came down on the Behdienkhlam festival, which is considered one of the most vibrant...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed...

Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with...

Shillong MP hits the ground running

EDITORIAL 0
It is rare for a newly elected Member of...
Load more

Popular news

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed...

Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with...

Shillong MP hits the ground running

EDITORIAL 0
It is rare for a newly elected Member of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img