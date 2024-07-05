Friday, July 5, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for steel & aluminium utensils to ensure safety in kitchens

New Delhi, July 5:  In a significant move to enhance kitchen safety and quality, the Central government on Friday made it mandatory for stainless steel and aluminium utensils to conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

According to the Quality Control Order issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on March 14, 2024, the ISI mark would be compulsory for such utensils.

The order prohibits the manufacture, import, sale, distribution, storage, or exhibition for sale of any stainless steel or aluminium utensils that do not bear the ISI mark. Non-compliance is a punishable offence.

Key elements of the IS 1660:2024 standard include: • General Requirements: Covering the overall quality and thickness of materials used • Classification and Material Grades: Ensuring the use of appropriate grades as per IS 21 for wrought utensils and IS 617 for cast utensils • Fabrication and Design: Detailing the shapes, dimensions, and workmanship needed for high-quality utensils • Performance Tests: Including specific tests for aluminium lunch boxes to ensure durability and safety

IANS

