Friday, July 5, 2024
PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Rishi Sunak’s contribution to consolidate ties between the two nations during his tenure as the UK Prime Minister.

“Thank you Rishi Sunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Conservative Party leader Sunak conceded defeat in the UK general election as the Labour Party secured a resounding victory under the leadership of Keir Starmer. PM Modi and the outgoing UK Prime Minister had recently met on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia last month where they had reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

During their conversation, the two leaders also reflected on the strength of the India-UK relationship and agreed that this will continue to grow in the future. Sunak had also congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA’s third straight election victory, insisting that the UK and India share the closest of friendships which would continue to thrive.

In May, the UK Prime Minister hailed India’s rise as an ‘economic superpower’, asserting that new and fast-growing economic superpowers like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

IANS

Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for steel & aluminium utensils to ensure safety in kitchens
1 in 3 suffer from fatty liver in India, predates diabetes: Dr Jitendra Singh
