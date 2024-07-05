Friday, July 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Prabhas, Big B, Kamal to have epic face-off in 2nd part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Nag Ashwin

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 5: Director Nag Ashwin, whose recent film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is dominating the box office, has revealed that the second part of the film will feature an epic face-off between Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

 

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows Bhairava (Prabhas), a powerful warrior with mysterious origins, reports Variety.

 

As he navigates a world ravaged by war and environmental destruction, Bhairava becomes entangled in an ancient prophecy. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, an immortal being from the era of the Indian mythological epic ‘Mahabharata’, while Deepika Padukone portrays Sumathi, a character pregnant with the unborn Kalki, an avatar of Vishnu. Kamal Haasan takes on the role of the antagonist, Supreme Yaskin.

 

According to Variety, the film blends elements of Indian mythology with futuristic technology, culminating in epic battles that span both the physical and spiritual realms.

 

While ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ends with the promise of a larger cinematic universe, Ashwin clarified that the immediate focus is on Part 2.

 

Nag Ashwin told Variety: “We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start.”

 

“Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin, who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors,” he added. (IANS)

