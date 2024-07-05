Friday, July 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Stocks of Defence firms rise as India’s annual production hits record high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 5:  The stocks of leading Indian Defence companies surged on Friday after the government announced that annual Defence production hit a record high of nearly Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 16.7 per cent over Defence production of the previous financial year.

The Ministry of Defence achieved the highest-ever growth in indigenous Defence production in value terms during FY24, on the back of successful implementation of the policies and initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focussing on achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’.

The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) stock soared by 9.16 per cent, Mazagon Dock saw a gain of 1.21 per cent, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) surged by 0.56 per cent, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) climbed by 2.80 per cent and Cochin Shipyard rallied 5.41 per cent. Of the total value of production (VoP) in 2023-24, about 79.2 per cent has been contributed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)/other PSUs and 20.8 per cent by the private sector.

It may be recalled that Defence exports touched a record-high of Rs 21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 32.5 per cent over the last fiscal when the figure was Rs 15,920 crore. In the last five years (since 2019-20), the value of Defence production has been increasing steadily, and grown by over 60 per cent.

IANS

Previous article
Capacity-building workshop for teachers in PM SHRI schools
Next article
Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

‘Will affect lakhs of honest students’: Centre opposes cancellation of NEET-UG exam in SC

Shillong, July 5: The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Friday opposed the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan bond over cup of tea on set of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Shillong, July 5: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra, who are co-starring in the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari...
News Alert

Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA

Shillong, July 5: Credit rating agency ICRA estimates the Central government’s revenue receipts will witness an upward revision...
Politics

Surjewala questions timing of tariff hike by 3 telcos, accuses Centre of promoting crony capitalism

Shillong, July 5: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday flayed the near-simultaneous cellphone tariff hike by the nation’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Will affect lakhs of honest students’: Centre opposes cancellation of NEET-UG exam in SC

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit...

Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan bond over cup of tea on set of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 5: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra,...

Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: Credit rating agency ICRA estimates the...
Load more

Popular news

‘Will affect lakhs of honest students’: Centre opposes cancellation of NEET-UG exam in SC

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit...

Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan bond over cup of tea on set of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 5: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra,...

Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: Credit rating agency ICRA estimates the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img