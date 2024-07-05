Friday, July 5, 2024
Capacity-building workshop for teachers in PM SHRI schools

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, July 5: The State Nodal Agency of PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) Assam conducted a three-day capacity building workshop for resource persons of Assam and Meghalaya at the Don Bosco Institute here to orient the teachers and officials on the activities to be implemented in PM SHRI schools of Assam.

The workshop was focused on modern teaching strategies, technology integration, professional development and aimed to contribute to the overall improvement of educational standards in PM SHRI schools of Assam.

Sixty-six participants (two per district) from Assam and four participants from Meghalaya attended the workshop at the DBI Institute in Guwahati and around 4402 teachers from PM Shri Schools joined the training. The training also comprised an interaction session followed by various activities.

It may be noted that the Union ministry of education has approved 266 PM SHRI schools in Assam in the first phase in the year 2023-24 and in the year 2024-25, another 116 schools under PM SHRI are approved to provide quality education to the students of Assam.

Sanjoy Dutta, executive director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam awarded the certificates of participation to all the trainees and motivated the teachers to take PM SHRI schools to the next level with their efforts for the greater benefit of the students so that these schools set a benchmark for other schools.

The workshop covered themes such as National Education Policy 2020, leadership skills, self-defence, mental well-being, vocational education and digital learning. National experts conducted the training sessions along with the officials from Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

Tura’s first Bishop, Mamalaserry no more
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

