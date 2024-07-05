Friday, July 5, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

The Indian team landed in Delhi on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Return of champions

New Delhi, July 4: The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team returned to the country here on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight with scores of fans lining up outside the airport to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment that kept them at a distance from their heroes.
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating their favourites and waving the national flag, braved the weather to welcome the victorious side, which defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final in Bridgetown on Saturday last week.
“We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup,” a fan, who claimed to have been waiting since 4:30am in the morning said, referring to India’s last World Cup triumph which came back in 2011.The side was unable to head back home immediately after the title win due to a shutdown forced by hurricane Beryl in Barbados. They were cocooned in their hotel before the BCCI made arrangements for the special charter flight.The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup — which left Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday arrived in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.
The Indian squad, its support staff, the players’ families and some BCCI officials were aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent.
Heavy security was deployed to keep the crowd in check at the Indira Gandhi International airport but that did little to dampen the spirits as fans cheered enthusiastically holding up posters of star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.
Two buses were stationed outside the T3 Terminal to ferry the players to their hotel, from where they will head to the Prime Minister’s residence at 9am tentatively for a reception.They trickled out in ones and twos after completing immigration formalities.Tired but excited, the players acknowledged the waiting fans by waving at them and flashing warm smiles.Suryakumar Yadav, who took the sensational match-winning catch of David Miller in the final, was the most enthusiastic in responding to the cheering. (PTI)

Previous article
At 14 years, all sacrifices worth it for Oly-bound swimmer Dhinidhi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

At 14 years, all sacrifices worth it for Oly-bound swimmer Dhinidhi

Bengaluru, July 4: At times, she misses the carefree pleasures her peers enjoy and occasionally experiences a sense...
SPORTS

Indian-origin chess prodigy to be youngest in Eng team

London, July 4: Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl is set to make chess history after she became...
SPORTS

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member squad in Olympics

New Delhi, July 4: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will headline a 28-member Indian athletics contingent at the Paris...
SPORTS

Erik ten Hag Man Utd boss till 2026

Manchester, July 4: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension through to 2026, the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

At 14 years, all sacrifices worth it for Oly-bound swimmer Dhinidhi

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, July 4: At times, she misses the carefree...

Indian-origin chess prodigy to be youngest in Eng team

SPORTS 0
London, July 4: Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl...

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member squad in Olympics

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 4: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will...
Load more

Popular news

At 14 years, all sacrifices worth it for Oly-bound swimmer Dhinidhi

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, July 4: At times, she misses the carefree...

Indian-origin chess prodigy to be youngest in Eng team

SPORTS 0
London, July 4: Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl...

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member squad in Olympics

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 4: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img