Sunday, July 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Two found hanging in Pilibhit’s villages

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Pilibhit, July 7:The bodies of a minor boy and a woman were found hanging in two different villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

The boy reportedly lost Rs 500 in gambling, and the woman allegedly faced dowry harassment.

Both incidents are under investigation and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sumit Kumar, 17, from Pipra village in Sungarhi area, was discovered hanging in his home after being reprimanded by his mother.

Locals said Sumit had stolen Rs 500 from his father, Radhey Shyam, and lost it in gambling.

SHO Pawan Pandey said the body has been sent for an autopsy.

In Purva Basantapur village in the Neuria area, meanwhile, Neeraj Devi,30, was found hanging. The police spokesman said that Neeraj had been facing dowry harassment.

–IANS

Previous article
Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts
Next article
Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in Assam has compounded to grievous extents, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...
NATIONAL

Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts

Kolkata, July 7 : The CBI, which submitted its charge sheet earlier this month in the recruitment scam...
NATIONAL

Drug party busted at a pub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 7 :Police in Hyderabad raided a pub, where drugs were allegedly consumed on the intervening night...
NATIONAL

Five terrorists, two soldiers killed in two encounters in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, July 7 : Five terrorists and two soldiers were killed in the two ongoing encounters in Jammu...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in...

Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 7 : The CBI, which submitted its...

Drug party busted at a pub in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 7 :Police in Hyderabad raided a pub,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in...

Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 7 : The CBI, which submitted its...

Drug party busted at a pub in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 7 :Police in Hyderabad raided a pub,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img