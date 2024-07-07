Sunday, July 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in Assam has compounded to grievous extents, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her concern and appealed to her party workers and governments to reach out with all possible help.

Taking to X, the Congress leader wrote: “The news of the death of a large number of people due to floods in Assam is very sad. Due to the continuously deteriorating situation, lakhs of people are living in relief camps. A large number of animals have also died in Kaziranga and many are injured. Our sympathies are with the people of Assam.”

Appealing for help, she continued: “I appeal to the Congress leaders and workers to please participate actively in relief and rescue operations.”

She appealed further to the governments: “I request the state and Central government to help the affected people in every possible way.”

So far, 58 lives across the state have been claimed due to the floods, as per Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Dhubri is the worst-affected district, followed by Cachar and Darrang.

More than 2.3 million people across 29 districts in Assam are affected by these floods.

Over 526,000 people are sheltered in 577 relief camps and distribution centres across 27 districts.

1,549,161 animals have been reportedly affected. 114 wild animals, including six rhinos, have died in the flood in Kaziranga National Park.

–IANS

